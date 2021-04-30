Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) recently:

4/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/28/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPOT opened at $262.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.86. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $143.01 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

