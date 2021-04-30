Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloom Energy (BE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) recently:

4/26/2021 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $25.97. 2,479,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,113,259 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

