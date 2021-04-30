Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,671.88 ($100.23).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

