Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 212,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

