Recro Pharma (REPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Recro Pharma has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,693. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REPH shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

