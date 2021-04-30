Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

