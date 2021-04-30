Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

