Research Analysts Set Expectations for Golar LNG Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

