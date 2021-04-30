Research Analysts Set Expectations for J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $164.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $4,489,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

