ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

Shares of RMD traded down $18.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,327. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,875,113,000 after buying an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,587,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

