Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Down 4.9%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.79. 19,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 701,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -188.14 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

