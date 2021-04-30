Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. 1,974,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,130. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.42.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.