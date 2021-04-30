Reviewing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GoodRx and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 7 0 2.43 So-Young International 0 1 2 0 2.67

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $52.36, indicating a potential upside of 29.34%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than GoodRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 40.89 $66.05 million N/A N/A So-Young International $165.42 million 6.12 $25.38 million N/A N/A

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

