Reviewing Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lemonade alerts:

This table compares Lemonade and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 12.46 $63.32 million $2.41 71.71

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group 16.47% 13.42% 4.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00 Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $90.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $214.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Lemonade.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Lemonade on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. The company markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.