Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $59.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rexnord traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.53, with a volume of 554605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

RXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.