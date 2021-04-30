Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. 537,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

