RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 12-Month High at $724.65

RH (NYSE:RH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $724.65 and last traded at $723.43, with a volume of 6694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $712.39.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.40. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

