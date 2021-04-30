Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $2,432,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $248.85. 23,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,320. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

