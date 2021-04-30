Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 3,680 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

