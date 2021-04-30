Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $814,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.44. 20,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,999. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $354.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

