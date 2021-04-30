Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,765 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,925. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,899.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,042,125 shares of company stock worth $194,865,014 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.68.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

