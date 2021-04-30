Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 213 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.17. 1,162,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.