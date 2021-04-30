Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,716 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.07. 551,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,411,903. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of -563.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

