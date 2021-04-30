Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 41,218.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $153,564,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. 267,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $92.24.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

