Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 1,406 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.41. 242,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,139. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $89.45 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

