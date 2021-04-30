Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $3,616,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $99.20. 7,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,574. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,566,762 shares of company stock worth $237,413,900. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.