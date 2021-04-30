Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 4,524 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40,586 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CRWD traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.20. 67,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,552. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.68 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

