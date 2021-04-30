Rio DeFi Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

