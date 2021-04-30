Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 107,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVSB. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

