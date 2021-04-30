RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

