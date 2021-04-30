RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

