Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 145,784 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,784 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $37,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

