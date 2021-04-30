Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $26.82 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP opened at $188.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average of $173.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

