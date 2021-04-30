Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $33.51 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $33,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $495.77 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.33 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.80 and a 200 day moving average of $539.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

