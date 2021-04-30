Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,103 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $34,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. KBC Group NV raised its position in Chegg by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Chegg by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Chegg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Chegg by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

Shares of CHGG opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

