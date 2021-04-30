Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 331,226 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

