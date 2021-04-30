Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,583 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $189.17 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $189.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.