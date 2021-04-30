Robert D. Cochran Sells 3,390 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.69 million, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 70,794 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,470,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 222,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

