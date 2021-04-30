Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

