Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $95.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.49. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $89.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.