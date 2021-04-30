Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,545. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after buying an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after buying an additional 258,647 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

