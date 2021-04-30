Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,884. Rollins has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

