Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 13,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.