Ronnie Darroch Sells 1,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

