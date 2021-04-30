Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.610-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.750-15.000 EPS.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.44. 514,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $333.22 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.18.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

