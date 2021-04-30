Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $161.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.43.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $161.89 on Monday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $104.38 and a one year high of $163.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

