Roth Capital Begins Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $26.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

