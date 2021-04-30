Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,161.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,902.55. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

