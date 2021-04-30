Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €39.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.89 ($46.93).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.16 ($43.72) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €38.84 ($45.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

