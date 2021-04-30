Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$158.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE WCN traded up C$1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$146.50. The company had a trading volume of 153,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$117.25 and a 1-year high of C$148.84. The company has a market cap of C$38.46 billion and a PE ratio of 150.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$137.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.05.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

